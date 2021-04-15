NECBL returns in 2021, schedules for Mountaineers & Nighthawks released

The NECBL is making its return this summer after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

The 2021 campaign is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 3. All teams in the league are expected to play a 42-game regular season from early June to early August. With seven teams now in each the North and South divisions, each team will play the remaining six divisional foes seven times.

The North Division consists of Keene, North Adams, North Shore, Sanford, Upper Valley, Vermont and Winnipesaukee. The South Division is made up of Bristol, Danbury, Martha’s Vineyard, Mystic, Newport, Ocean State and Valley.

The Vermont Mountaineers open the season hosting the reigning NECBL champions, the Keene Swamp Bats in Montpelier. The Upper Valley Nighthawks begin the 2021 season on the road at Keene on Friday, June 4.

The final games of the regular season will be held August 1 and the postseason begins on August 3. The format of the NECBL playoffs will be released at a later date.

You can find the full release and NECBL schedules here.