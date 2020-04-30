NECBL Vermont Mountaineers cancel 2020 season

The Vermont Mountaineers announced the 2020 season has been canceled.

The Mountaineers canceled the season because of caution and concern for the safety of their fans, their host families, their volunteers, vendors and their players and coaches.

Brian Gallagher, Mountaineers General Manager and President of the Board, stated “To say this was a difficult decision is an understatement, but it was necessary and it was the right one. The Board of Directors voted unanimously at our meeting on April 22nd that the Mountaineers will not participate in the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer.”