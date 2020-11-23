NEHC cancels league schedule, conference tournament

Member schools can still pursue non-conference competition

The Norwich men’s and women’s hockey teams will not get a chance to defend their conference crowns this season.

The New England Hockey Conference, which previously postponed competition until 2021, announced that conference play will be canceled altogether.

In a press release on Monday, the NEHC cited, “a surge in cases both nationally and regionally,” and ultimately decided that, “state-to-state travel amongst the membership has proved insurmountable.”

Member schools can still schedule non-conference games on their own, and Norwich plans to pursue that route if outside competition is permitted by Vermont and the NCAA come January.

