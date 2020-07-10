NESCAC cancels fall sports season

The NESCAC is following the Ivy League’s lead, as it often does, and is canceling the 2020 fall sports season.

Member school presidents released a statement on Friday to elaborate on the decision:

“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings. Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020.”

The statement went on to assure student athletes that the NESCAC members “will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year.”

Middlebury saw a successful fall season in 2019 in which the field hockey team captured a third-straight NCAA championship and the Panthers football team captured an outright NESCAC title behind a 9-0 season. Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams made it to the NCAA regional final.