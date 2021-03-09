NESCAC gives update on spring competition

Almost one year to the day since the NESCAC canceled the 2020 spring season, things are looking up for 2021.

The conference made an announcement on Tuesday afternoon that a plan is in place to play a limited conference schedule from mid-April to mid-May.

According to the NESCAC release, “spring conference competition will take place in a sport only if there is the minimum number of NESCAC teams (six) to sponsor play, and only if a school chooses to participate.”

If enough schools can participate, NESCAC play will begin for baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

Member school Middlebury College followed up the announcement with a release of their own, including a statement from Director of Athletics Erin Quinn.

“While we will not be able to conduct athletics seasons as usual at Middlebury, we do plan to organize practices and limited competitive games with regional opponents. NESCAC is currently developing schedules that are regional and limited in nature, and they will be released later in March,” Quinn said. “While a full competitive schedule is not possible, it is exciting to consider the possibility for some limited competition later in the spring if conditions allow.