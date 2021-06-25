NESCAC plans to resume full competition this fall

Middlebury set to return to play after sitting out most of this school year

It’s been a long road back, but it looks like sports are set to be in full swing at Middlebury College this fall.

On Friday, The NESCAC made this announcement regarding the return of competition:

“As the member institutions of the New England Small College Athletic Conference focus on preparations for the coming academic year, the NESCAC Presidents have affirmed plans to resume full conference play and championships for all sports starting with the fall 2021 season.

Our current plans are based on the continuing decline of COVID-19 infections across the country and the rising number of people vaccinated. It is possible, of course, that the pandemic will evolve in ways that may require new restrictions on athletic competition, but we are optimistic that we can adapt as needed. Any changes in policy regarding NESCAC competition will be made in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines and NCAA health and safety protocols.”

This news comes after Middlebury, which is a NESCAC member school, canceled competition last fall and winter, and played a very limited amount of in-conference competition in the spring.

The Middlebury field hockey team will eagerly await a chance to defend its Division III National Championship. The Panthers have won the last three titles, and now the team eyes a four-peat this upcoming fall.

Middlebury’s fall sports team are all set to begin their seasons in September.