New Competition for Catamounts, NJIT joins America East

The America East Conference officially added its 10th member. The league’s Board of Presidents formally elected New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) as a full conference member on Friday.

The addition will be effective for the 2020-21 academic year. NJIT will officially join the conference on Wednesday, July 1.

NJIT was previously a member of The Atlantic Sun Conference.

“Since the beginning of our Division I journey 15 years ago, the goal has always been to be in a regional conference and aligned with like-minded institutions. The America East provides us with an exceptional opportunity and we are happy to call the America East our new athletics home” said Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics, Lenny Kaplan.

“We are thrilled to welcome NJIT as America East’s 10th member institution. They will be a great addition to our league and strengthen the academic and athletic profile of our conference,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen.

Taking a look back on last year’s athletic teams with results from the 2019-20 season. The NJIT men’s basketball team finished 9-21 overall and 6-10 in conference play (ASUN). The women’s basketball team finished 4-25 and 1-15 in conference play (ASUN). The Highlanders men’s lacrosse team finished the short season 1-6 overall.