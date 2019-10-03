Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
2020 Election
What Matters This Week
National News
Morning Brew
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit a Story
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings & Delays
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Camera
Ski Report
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
New York Blitz
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
44’s Finest
Forever Home
This Place in History
Calendar
At the Box Office
TV Schedule
Brits Home HQ
Ski & Ride Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Brit’s Beauty Tips
Get Fit with Brit
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Work for Us
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Station Tours
Search
Search
Search
New England Nation
Brady on future: My situation hasn’t changed
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh talk Patriots and break down the Browns game
Sanu joins Patriots for practice as Gordon, Bennett return
Patriots, Jets set to renew rivalry Monday night
Patriots gearing up for a different Jets team with Darnold under center
More New England Nation Headlines
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis look ahead to Patriots vs Jets
Bennett suspended, Watson re-signed as Patriots begin preparations for Jets
Gronk on possible NFL return: ‘It’s a no’
Report: Patriots to re-sign TE Ben Watson
Undefeated Patriots set to host injury-riddled Giants
Gronkowski hired by Fox Sports as an NFL analyst
Patriots release TE Ben Watson as focus shifts to Giants
Patriots cling to 12-7 lead against Redskins at halftime
Devin McCourty named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
Patriots add veteran kicker Mike Nugent
Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
More Sports