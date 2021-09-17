Battle of rookie QBs as Patriots, Jets seek 1st win Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots head into Week 2 with a record of 0-1 for the first time since 2017, when they lost their first game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England will face the New York Jets in a battle of the rookie quarterbacks.

Zach Wilson and the Jets fell to the Carolina Panthers last week, so they’re also hoping to earn their first win on Sunday. Wilson threw one interception and two touchdowns in that game, both of them coming in the second half.

Mac Jones impressed fans and his teammates in his debut against Miami. His first NFL touchdown was a pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Jones and crew will try to capitalize on what they built in Week 1 and correct the self-inflicted wounds (eight penalties and four fumbles) to try and get a W down in New Jersey.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

LB Kyle Van Noy is listed as out for Sunday’s game in the team’s injury report, while OT Trent Brown and WR Nelson Agholor are listed as questionable.

RB James White needs one more TD reception to tie Larry Garron for second all-time among Patriots running backs (26).

Since 2015, White has more receptions (370), receiving yards (3,210) and receiving touchdowns (25) than any other running back in the league, according to the Patriots.

If RB Damien Harris eclipses 100 rushing yards, it will be the first consecutive 100-yard rushing performances for the Patriots since LeGarrette Blount in September 2016, the team noted.

Quotes

Mac Jones on why he didn’t accept the ball after first career TD pass: “It doesn’t really matter. It’s just one touchdown. We have to score more. It’s not like the game was over right there. We’ve got to do better in the red zone and get more touchdowns. And we will.”

CB Shaun Wade on knowing Jones from their days playing in Jacksonville: “A lot of people doubted him, but he’s one of the best to come out of ‘Bama in my opinion.”

Patriots RB James White on ball security: “We’ve always done it but it’s obviously more important now after last week.”

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower on Jets’ Wilson: “He’s comfortable, he doesn’t mind getting hit … just got to do a good job of being on him.”