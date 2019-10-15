Bennett suspended, Watson re-signed as Patriots begin preparations for Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Tuesday after a rare but well-deserved three-day weekend.

The team looked a little different, however, as they started getting ready for their upcoming rematch with the Jets at the Meadowlands.

Missing from practice was defensive end Michael Bennett, who was reportedly suspended by the Patriots for one week for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

In a statement to ESPN, Bennett said: “On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”

Also missing from the media-access portion of practice was wide receiver Josh Gordon who suffered a knee injury during the team’s win over the New York Giants last Thursday night.

Tight end Ben Watson was back in the mix after re-signing with the Patriots on Tuesday while rookie WR N’Keal Harry took part in practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve before Week 1. The team is showing confidence in the talented young wideout by giving him one of their two reinstatement slots.

Per NFL rules, Harry won’t be able to suit up for a game until Week 9 when the Patriots visit the Ravens in Baltimore.

New England also signed TE Eric Tomlinson, who has experience playing fullback, which could be helpful with injuries to James Develin and Jakob Johnson.

WR Phillip Dorsett also rejoined the team for practice after missing last week with a hamstring injury. He told Eyewitness Sports on Tuesday that he’ll be ready to go for Monday night’s game.

The Patriots will be off again on Wednesday then return to practice for Thursday through Saturday.