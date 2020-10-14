Cam Newton taken off Patriots’ COVID-19 reserve list

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was activated off the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, making him available to play for the first time since Week 4 this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Newton appeared on the list prior to the Patriots’ game in Kansas City and has not been with the team since.

According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, a player can play in a game after 10 days from his positive test if he is not showing symptoms.

The Patriots plan to hold their first practice of the week on Thursday and Newton is expected to be on the field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!