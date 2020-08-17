Cool and quiet for Patriots’ first padded practice of 2020 camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots moved into their next phase of training camp Monday morning, it brings us one step closer to the start of the season.

Everything is different this year as restrictions have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but players had a feeling of normalcy as they were able to practice with pads on for the first time.

Without fans a quiet scene for first day of camp with pads #NENation @wpri12 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/mIz4HhYS0F — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) August 17, 2020

This comes weeks after rounds of COVID-19 testing, virtual meetings, and non-padded practices.

Select reporters were permitted to attend and watch the practice from afar, but fans were still not allowed. Instead, the team offered a virtual viewing of the camp experience.

New QB Cam Newton was practicing with a sweatshirt on under his jersey as temperatures were cooler than normal for training camp. He was heard telling his teammates to “keep the steam.”

#Patriots players on the field. Cam Newton going sweatshirt under his jersey on a cool day @wpri12 #NENation pic.twitter.com/x54ldCEkDE — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) August 17, 2020

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last month after Tom Brady decided to leave after 20 years and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only do the Patriots have a new quarterback to consider, but there is also a new coach heavily involved with the quarterbacks.

Jedd Fisch is New England’s new QB coach and was seen working alongside offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who previously held both positions.

Different seeing another coach so involved w QBs.



New QB coach Jedd Fisch working alongside Josh McDaniels who previously held both positions #Patriots #NENation — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) August 17, 2020

Head coach Bill Belichick seemed to focus his attention on offense more than usual, but that is to be expected since that side of the game is undergoing the most dramatic changes.

The Patriots are set to kick off the season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.