Cowboys poised to beat Belichick-led Patriots for 1st time

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Much has changed in the two years since the Cowboys and Patriots last met in their 2019 matchup of New England’s top-ranked defense and Dallas’ top-ranked offense.

The Patriots held the Cowboys without a touchdown and slogged out a 13-9 win. Two years later, Tom Brady is gone and New England is in the unfamiliar role of underdog as it tries to avoid its first 0-4 start at home under Bill Belichick.

The Cowboys have the NFL’s second-ranked offense this time and are poised to beat the Patriots for the first time during the Belichick era.

