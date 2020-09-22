Fans, players rally around Patriots’ James White after father killed in crash

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ New England Patriots fans are rallying around running back James White after his father was killed in a crash prior to Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

White, whose mother was also critically injured in the crash, was inactive for Sunday’s game, but he was far from forgotten on the field.

Soon after scoring some of the first points in the game, Patriots safety Devin McCourty shouted “Two-eight, we love you bro!” in reference to White’s jersey number.

2-8, we love you, bro!



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOCxE592iU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played alongside White at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, tweeted at his former teammate before the game, saying, “Praying for you bro.”

Love from around the league for James White.



We're all with you, @SweetFeet_White ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ymqq41RUSc — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Former Patriot quarterback Tom Brady also tweeted at White, saying he is “heartbroken” for his “forever teammate.”

“There are few people that come info your life that do everything the right way,” Brady wrote. “James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time.”

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

While tributes from teammates and fans across the country came pouring in for White, no one understands the pain he’s feeling more than Norwood resident and Patriots fan Dottie Webber.

Webber tells 12 News that her mother and sister died in a car crash back in 2005.

“Two guys were cutting each other off and hit my car,” she recalled. “My car rolled and my mom and sister died in the accident, so it hits home.”

She said the aftermath of the crash was one of the hardest times of her life and she has no doubt it is for White as well.

“It’s such a hard thing to have to go through,” Webber added. “It’s really a sad situation, being in that same situation myself. You never get over it. You think about it all the time, but family pulls you through.”

There’s no word on whether White will remain inactive for next Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.