Gronk on possible NFL return: ‘It’s a no’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has silenced speculation that he may come out of retirement to rejoin the team during the 2019 season.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently said Gronkowski has yet to officially file retirement papers, leading to rumors that he could possibly make a return at some point.

But Gronkowski, while appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show Tuesday morning, gave a definitive answer, putting an end to the seemingly endless speculation.

When asked if he would be interested in returning to the NFL, Gronkowski responded: “I never say no, because I’ve said no, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s kidding. He’s coming back,’ But it’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is. It’s a no.”

Gronkowski retired back in March. In August, he announced his partnership with CBD medic, urging the NFL and other sports leagues to allow players to use CBD oil.

At that time, he was repeatedly asked about his retirement and told reporters he would leave the door open if he was feeling better and wanted to play again. Holding back tears, an emotional Gronkowski spoke about some of the injuries he suffered during his career and how he needed time to recover.

Gronkowski was recently hired by FOX Sports as an NFL analyst and made his debut during Thursday Night Football, prior to the Patriots beating the New York Giants in Foxboro.

Gronkowski is expected to announce Abacus Health Products’ partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and The Kraft Group on Oct. 24. This would be the organization’s first CBD partnership.