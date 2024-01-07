PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Nation host Taylor Begley and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys to the game for the Patriots to win in their last game of the season.
Will the Patriots make it 16 straight wins against the Jets?
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Nation host Taylor Begley and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys to the game for the Patriots to win in their last game of the season.
Will the Patriots make it 16 straight wins against the Jets?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now