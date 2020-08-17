NEN Xtra – Julian Edelman without Tom Brady–his right hand man

Since 2009, Julian Edelman has been an integral part of the New England Patriots’ offense–a role that grew bigger and bigger each season.

That role became not only a target for Tom Brady, but the role of good friend on and off the field. In 2020, Edelman will take the field without Brady for the first time in his career.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

From backfield laterals and trick plays for touchdowns, to one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history en route to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history–it was a deep connection between the two. Now in the upcoming season, Edelman will be forced to take on a bigger leadership role.

His veteran presence will be the mind behind an intriguing quarterback battle–one that could go in many directions.

But one thing hasn’t changed–and that’s going out and doing your job and winning football games. Edelman made it clear on Monday that it’s nothing different, even without Brady on the field.

“You understand it’s a business and I wish him the best,” Edelman said. “I can tell you right now, there’s a lot of guys that are very passionate and very hungry and it’s going to be a great opportunity to go out and play football.”

As bitter sweet as it may be for Edelman, the passion for winning and the hungry mentality did not leave with Tom Brady’s departure.