NEN Xtra – QB battle survives another day; still no decision being made

Friday marked the final day of the first full week of padded practice. There were no full pads Friday, but it remained full speed, with a much needed off day on Saturday.

When it comes to the quarterback competition, it took a turn today as Jarrett Stidham took part in throwing drills, but did not take any snaps in 11 vs. 11. According to league sources, Stidham got checked out at the hospital Thursday night for an unconfirmed leg injury–and that report turned into a potential hip injury on Friday afternoon.

But the competition lives on another day. And quarterbacks coach, Jedd Fisch told the media that he was extremely impressed with Cam Newton’s progress throughout camp. He said that the amount of leaps Newton has made just this week could be equivalent to the amount of progress some guys have made in one month.

Offensive Coordinator, Josh McDaniels believes that the entire offense is competing every day and they are excited for the challenge in replacing the quarterback position. The biggest takeaway though, is that they aren’t going to rush a decision and are putting all the quarterbacks in an equitable position to succeed.