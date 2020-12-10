Patriots eye LA sweep in Thursday night rumble with Rams

LOS ANGELES (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are out in Los Angeles as their extended road trip continues.

After cruising to a 45-0 win over the Chargers on Sunday, the team stayed out west as they got set to face the Rams in the same building Thursday night.

The last time the Patriots took on the Rams was when they were crowned Super Bowl LIII champions with a 13-3 victory. The two franchises have played each other 12 times in the regular season and twice in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is 8:20 p.m. and the game’s on Fox Providence.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week:

Notes

The Patriots’ injury report for Wednesday shows fourteen players were listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice, including QB Cam Newton with an abdomen injury.

Quotes

Bill Belichick on how the extended road trip is different this year due to COVID: We’ve done things as a team at times. It’s really not an option this week, and I’d say the same thing for the players. But, it was a big advantage last night to be able to play the game and come back to the hotel and watch the film. Players are resting, no travel involved and all that. So, it’s almost like having a home game. Those are good things. It’s a short week here. It’s a real scramble for the Rams, but to not have to have any extra travel and all of that is a big advantage for us in terms of trying to get ready for the week. So, that’s part of why we stayed out here. You’ve got to make the trip one way or the other, but Saturday is a day to relax and not travel before the game, and the night of the game, and the day after the game are again much better opportunities to recover and get ready and eliminate the travel. I’m glad we’re doing it; hopefully it will help us this week.

Bill Belichick on preparing for the Rams in a short week: “It’s always a little bit more challenging with a team you don’t know as well, but I mean, it’s the same for them, so I don’t think there’s any advantage there. But, it’s different than playing a division team that you know better. There’s some carryover offensively from the Rams. Defensively, they’ve changed coordinators from Wade [Phillips] to [Brandon] Staley and changed special teams coordinators from [John] Fassel to [John] Bonamego. So, I’d say there’s some pretty significant changes there in two of the phases. Offensively, it’s a lot of the core things that we saw a couple years ago, but Sean’s [McVay] broadened the offense. He’s brought in some different things and of course seeing [Cooper] Kupp in this game. We didn’t see him two years ago. He certainly makes a big difference. So, there’s some similarities, but plenty of differences, as well.”