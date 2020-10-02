Patriots have challenge ahead in clash with reigning champion Chiefs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots improved to 2-1 with their win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But Week 4 is a true test for the Patriots as they go on the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday marks the fourth straight year in which the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head in the regular season. Each of the last three matchups were played at Gillette Stadium but the Patriots only walked away with a win in 2018.

The last time the Patriots played at Arrowhead was later that season, when they defeated the Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday and the game’s on 12!

12 Sports will get you ready for kickoff with our New England Nation Pregame Show at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence. Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh will dissect the matchup and preview the game.

After the game, join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 as we break it all down with post-game analysis and interviews in the New England Nation Patriots Wrap.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week leading up to Sunday’s game:

Notes:

Through the first three games of the season, New England has not committed an offensive penalty. In fact, the Patriots are the least penalized team in 2020 with just seven total infractions.

After a 250-yard rushing performance against the Raiders last week, the Patriots have a chance to record back-to-back 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 2012, when the team rushed for 247 and 251 yards against the Bills and Broncos, respectively.

Following DB Devin McCourty’s pick-six in Week 2 at Seattle and DL Deatrich Wise Jr.’s fumble recovery in the end zone against Las Vegas last week, the Patriots have now scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games under Bill Belichick eight times.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton’s leadership: “Cam does a great job of connecting with everybody, whether it’s his teammates, his receivers, guys on defense, other people in the organization. Again, I think the captain voting – not that that’s the ultimate or final determination of leadership – but I think the fact that he has been here a pretty short amount of time and earned that type of respect and support from his teammates is pretty impressive. But, I think it’s across the board.”

Bill Belichick on facing multiple talented tight ends: “I think that’s one of the things that really jumped out when you look at the teams that we’ve been playing – from [Greg] Olsen to, not to look ahead, but [Noah] Fant – I mean, you just go right down the line. It seems like there’s one every week. So, guys that have either elite tight end skills or elite receiving skills, guys like Gesicki or Olsen and guys like that that maybe aren’t used that much in the running game, but in terms of matching up and just trying to cover them in the passing game, they’re very tough. So, yeah, we have seen a lot of them. Like you already rattled off some that are in the future, but we’ll be seeing that throughout the year it looks like. Whether that’s representative of the entire league or not, I don’t know. I’d have to go take a closer look at it. But, certainly in terms of what’s on our schedule, there’s a lot of them. There have been a lot of them and there are going to be a lot more.“

