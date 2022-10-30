EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WPRI) — For the third time this season, the Patriots head into Sunday looking to get back up to .500.

The team is coming off a short week and their worst showing to date, in which they gave up 33 points to a struggling Bears offense at home on Monday night.

Now 3-4 on the year, the Patriots are in the basement of the AFC East and enter Week 8 with a record below .500 for the first time since 2000.

Sitting above them in second place is the 5-2 Jets, winners of four straight, who they’ll face Sunday at the Meadowlands.

The Patriots come into the game with a streak of their own, having won the past 12 matchups with the Jets over the past six seasons.

The team’s quarterback situation was once again a topic of conversation this week, but head coach Bill Belichick said Mac Jones will get the start.

New England will be without center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), while safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) are among those listed as questionable.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Before the game, join us for New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence. Morey, Taylor, Sam and Gresh will break down the matchup, discuss the latest headlines, and give you their predictions for the outcome.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for kickoff:

Notes

The Patriots hold a 71-54-1 record against the Jets all-time and an 18-4 record against them at Gillette Stadium.

If the Patriots earn their 13th straight win over the Jets, they’ll tie the Chiefs for their longest active streak in the league (Kansas City has won 13 straight against Denver)

A win would also be the 325th for Belichick as a head coach, which would put him in sole possession of second most all-time.

Quotes

Mac Jones on how he’s feeling: “I feel pretty good, I think. Like I said, just trying to get my treatment. I’ve done a good job with that. Just like everybody else, just sticking to my routine and trying to get back into that. Try to just become a better football player. Whatever I can do to do that, just like everybody else on our team, I’m going to do. That just goes with working hard and treatment’s part of that, too.”

Bill Belichick on the Jets acquiring RB James Robinson: “They had some successful plays out of it, for sure. They had a couple big, explosive plays. Out of a one-back set, well whether you have both backs in the backfield or one back in the backfield and use the other back as a jet-sweep counters, passing game, plays like that. So that’s something that we’ve prepared for. We saw with Hall and Carter and now, it appears with Robinson, too. Obviously, another good player that is going to be a part of their skill group that we’re going to have to be ready for.”

Mac Jones on starting Sunday: “I plan to start every game that I’ve ever played in. So whether that was in peewee football or third string at Alabama, I always try to prepare as a starter. Like I always say, if it’s one snap or 70, I’ll be ready to go. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t really control anything else. I work really hard and put myself in position to do that.”