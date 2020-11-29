Patriots look to keep playoff hopes alive as they host former draftee Kingsbury, Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — An arm injury prevented Kliff Kingsbury from ever playing a regular-season snap at quarterback for the Patriots after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2003 draft. But he says he owes his coaching career to the year he spent studying under Bill Belichick.

He’s gone from working in an offensive quality control role and winning a Super Bowl ring during his one season in New England to the head coach who will be opposing Belichick when the Patriots host the Cardinals.

With a win, Arizona can also add yet another blow to New England’s fading playoff hopes.

The Patriots entered the week in 11th place in the AFC and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Arizona is one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West.

New England will be without running back Rex Burkhead who announced earlier in the week he would not return for the rest of the season.

Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021. 🙏 — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) November 24, 2020

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game.