Patriots Practice: Team names 2021 captains as they prepare to host Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots are four days out from the start of their 2021 campaign and preparations for the season opener against Miami are underway.

The team on Wednesday named their captains for this season: David Andrews, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and James White.

This roster is completely different on both sides of the ball than the one that went 7-9 a season ago. That includes two former Dolphins on defense, Davon Godchaux and Kyle Van Noy, who both spoke with the media Wednesday.

“Tua’s a good guy. I got to know him well over the year that I was with him and I think his growth in one year is a lot,” Van Noy said. “The progressions of his reads, just a really good football player, and he’s getting great coaching.”

Perfect attendance at #Patriots practice today. We are scheduled to hear from Mac Jones, David Andrews and Devin McCourty at 4:30. @taylormbegley will have more at 5&6pm on @wpri12



Side note: “Dreams and nightmares” was playing when we walked in…just doesn’t feel right.. pic.twitter.com/uqIlMzUHt7 — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) September 8, 2021

Godchaux said a key for the Patriots defense will be stopping the Dolphins’ run game, something they defense struggled with in 2020.

“Stop the run to have some fun,” Godchaux said, a mantra he picked up from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

It’s not just Godchaux and Van Noy who are familiar with this Miami team. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was on Belichick’s staff in New England from 2008 to 2018.

Belichick was asked about his rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, and the biggest challenges he will face starting his first NFL game: “I don’t know. We’ll see. There’s a lot of things that happen in a football game.”

What challenges does Tua and the Dolphins present to you?



“They did a good job against us last year. They’re a well balanced offense…they like to run the ball and have a few diff ways of doing it.” — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) September 8, 2021

“Mac has a lot of strengths, but we’re working on a whole different level than what he was at,” Belichick added. “We’ll see how it goes in the NFL.”

Jones is slated to speak to TV reporters Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being named the team’s starting quarterback.

12 Sports is at Gillette Stadium for Patriots practice. Check back for updates and tune in to 12 News starting at 4 for coverage from Foxoboro.