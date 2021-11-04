Patriots prepare to face Gilmore, Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will play their second straight game on the road this weekend when they travel down to Carolina.

Perhaps the biggest storyline this week is the reunion between the Patriots and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Panthers last month.

“Ton of respect for him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Gilmore.

Speaking of cornerbacks — since Gilmore’s departure, Jonathan Jones suffered a season-ending injury. The Patriots are relatively thin at the position, so it was of concern when the team’s current top cornerback J.C. Jackson was not spotted at the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. He was listed as “did not participate” on the practice report with an illness.

Otherwise, the Patriots had perfect attendance. The list of players who were limited was lengthy. It included defensive tackle Christian Barmore (foot), linebacker Ju’Whaun Bentley (ribs), defensive lineman Carl Davis (hand), safety Cody Davis (hand), safety Kyle Duggar (neck), kicker Nick Folk (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (shoulder), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin).

The Patriots are entering the second half of their season after making no moves at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“Just working on trying to get ready for Carolina,” Belichick said when he was asked Wednesday about the team’s lack of moves.

One particular player that was talked about as a potential trade candidate was WR N’Keal Harry. There had been speculation since his agent publicly requested a trade this past summer.

Harry addressed the topic on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t worried about anything trade-wise,” he said. “I’m a Patriot. I said earlier I wanted to do anything I can to help this team win. That’s my focus.”

The Patriots and Panthers are 4-4 on the season and both teams are coming off wins in Week 8. The Panthers have the second-best total defense in the league, which offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expects to be the toughest challenge of the season so far.