Patriots Preview: Get ready for new season with New England Nation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New season. New faces. New quarterback.

While this is true for the Patriots, it also applies to New England Nation, which made its return Sunday morning.

12 Sports reporter Taylor Begley joined the panel along with new host Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh to help get you ready for the Patriots’ upcoming season.

From the team’s transition into the Mac Jones era to their new-look roster after a busy offseason, we had lots to talk about.

Watch our roundtable discussion in the video above, and check out Gresh’s keys to success and our predictions for the season below.

The Patriots kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 12, at home against the Miami Dolphins, and the game’s on 12!

Join us at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence every Sunday for New England Nation. Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh get you ready for the game ahead with the latest headlines, in-depth analysis, and interviews with Patriots players and coaches. You can also join the conversation by using #NENation on social media!