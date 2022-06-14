FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots fans will soon be able to get a first-hand look at the team as they prepare for their 2022 campaign.

Coming off a 10-7 season and an early exit from the playoffs at the hands of a division rival, the Patriots will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 26, and hold their first public practice the following day on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

The team said it plans to hold open practices from July 28-30, then again Aug. 16-17, which will be joint practices with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason matchup on Aug. 19.

Fans watch players on the New England Patriots perform drills during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The full training camp schedule will be posted on the Patriots’ website.

In addition to watching the Patriots practice, fans can take part in activities, games and photo opportunities throughout camp, according to the team.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants Aug. 11, then close out the preseason against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

They’ll kick off the regular season down in Miami on Sept. 11.