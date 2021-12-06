Patriots seek to stay atop AFC in Monday night matchup with Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the New England Patriots have moved into the top spot in the AFC.

But, in order to hang on to that spot, they must win a tough battle on the road Monday night.

Riding a six-game win streak, the Patriots are traveling to Orchard Park to take on the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

This is the 123rd meeting between the two teams, with the Patriots holding a 76-45-1 record in the series. They’ve won 35 of their last 42 games against Buffalo dating back to 2000.

The Patriots are 4-1 when it comes to playing the Bills on Monday night.

Last season, the Patriots were swept by the Bills for the first time since 1999, which included a 38-9 loss at home on Monday night.

This is the first of two meetings between the teams this year, with the Bills coming into Foxboro the day after Christmas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

Safety Kyle Dugger and running back JJ Taylor have been out on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Patriots and Bills have the two best scoring differentials in the league: +146 and +144, respectively.

The teams each have 25 takeaways, tied for second in the NFL behind Indianapolis’ 27.

A victory for New England would give the franchise its 35th winning season.

Quotes

Bill Belichick on preparing for the weather in Buffalo: “It’s hard to hang your hat on predictions. We’ll go with the known information, knowing what it could be.”

WR Kendrick Bourne on the big Monday night matchup: “I think we’ve got a really good shot of shocking the world.”

Bourne on facing the Bills: “It’s a good test for us. It’s going to be a playoff environment … it’s exciting to get a head start on something that feels like where we want to go.”