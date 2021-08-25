Patriots trade former first-round pick Sony Michel to the Rams

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Running back Sony Michel is heading west.

The New England Patriots have traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks that could elevate to a fourth-round pick.

Compensation update: It’s a 5th rounder and 6th rounder this year that converts to a 4th rounder when/if the #Rams get a 4th round comp pick. Complicated, but essentially Sony Michel for a 4th round pick. Solid value. https://t.co/eWVzq9bcaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2021

It was a long-awaited trade, with the Patriots having a surplus of running backs and the Rams in dire need of one.

Michel was a 2018 first-round pick and was a huge part of the Patriots’ road to Super Bowl 53, where they beat the Rams 13-3.

He finished the 2020 season strong but was held to a career-low nine games.

Even with Michel no longer there, the Patriots have good depth at the running back position. His departure should also open up more opportunities for new players to step in and contribute.

The running backs are now Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, JJ Taylor, and Brandon Bolden.