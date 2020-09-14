Pats embracing ‘new normal’ of Newton carrying rushing load

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s 21-11 season-opening win over Miami featured a throwback performance by Cam Newton in his first game as Patriots quarterback.

His 15 carries were the second most of his career and 75 yards rushing his most since 2017. Coach Bill Belichick said giving Newton so many opportunities to run was by design. It’s translated into wins during Newton’s career.

In the 33 games he’s had 10 or more carries he is now 25-7-1. But his age and recent injury history will certainly factor into whether he can maintain that kind of workload this season.