Pats look to end season on positive note against woeful Jets

The Patriots will mostly be playing for pride when they host the Jets in the season finale for both teams.

New York and New England both enter the game guaranteed losing records.

For the Patriots it will be their first absence from the playoffs since 2008. The Jets are likely playing their final game with Adam Gase as coach despite posting back-to-back wins following a franchise-worst 0-13 start. A victory would be New England’s 10th straight over New York.

The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since 2008.