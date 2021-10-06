Report: Patriots release cornerback Stephon Gilmore

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have reportedly released cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the team, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter says the Patriots and Gilmore could not agree to terms on a restructured contract and now the two sides are going their own ways.
The former Defensive Player of the Year released his own statement on Twitter after the news broke, saying “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base.”
“We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements,” he wrote. “Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.”
Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowl player, was reportedly eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.