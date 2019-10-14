Report: Patriots to re-sign TE Ben Watson

New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson (84) holds the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face (again) in hopes of shoring up the tight end position.

Exactly one week after cutting him loose, the team is expected to re-sign Ben Watson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday, citing a league source.

Watson, 38, spent the first six years of career in New England. He came out of retirement in the spring to rejoin the Patriots, only to be handed a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

While Watson was reinstated in late September, head coach Bill Belichick said they didn’t have a roster spot for him and he was released the following week.

That spot may have opened up with tight end Matt LaCosse, fullback Jakob Johnson and safety Patrick Chung leaving the team’s Thursday night win over the New York Giants with apparent injuries.

Should Watson re-sign with the Patriots, he’ll again seek to be their answer to the gaping hole left in the offense by Rob Gronkowski.

Now 6-0 on the season, the Patriots will soon begin their preparations for their rematch with the Jets in New York next Monday night.