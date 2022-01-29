(WPRI) — Tom Brady’s time in the National Football League has come to a close, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter and ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington tweeted they were told by multiple sources that Brady is retiring.

After ESPN reported the 44-year-old’s retirement, the TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

The company has since deleted the post and his agent, Don Yee, said that Brady would be the only person to accurately express his future.

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady Sr. told our sister station KRON that his son is not retiring at this time. He told KRON that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However, a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it.

Additionally, Tom Brady has contacted Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made his decision on retirement, according to Bally Sports writer Michael Silver.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

All eyes have been on the 44-year-old’s future following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss last weekend.

According to ESPN, Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health.

“I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve been giving me what I need for the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go” podcast.

Brady continued to say the team doesn’t deserve any less than his best and that if he couldn’t fully commit to football, or play at a championship level, it would be time to step aside.

Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, ESPN added.

The legendary quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final two seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowl Championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and three League MVP awards

In his career, he has totaled 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns, and 203 interceptions across 318 games.

It’s unclear when Brady will formalize his plans to reportedly retire, but Schefter said it will be made not to “upstage”: the rest of the NFL postseason or the Super Bowl.