Rookies star in Patriots’ 22-13 preseason win

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 12: Members of the New England Patriots offense in the first half against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on August 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a hot one to start for the Patriots’ first preseason game of the 2021 season against the Washington Football Team.

It’s their first and only preseason game at home, and the first game at Gillette Stadium in front of fans since the 2019 season.

Fans are sitting socially distanced pic.twitter.com/CvSF7S1Fer — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2021

Quarterback Cam Newton reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera on the field before the game. Newton played for Rivera in Carolina from 2011 to 2019, which included a Super Bowl appearance.

Cam Newton makes a beeline for his former HC Ron Rivera. #Patriots @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NLtkP5VL7Y — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2021

Newton got the start for New England, going 4-for-7 for 49 yards passing.

First-round draft pick Mac Jones then made his professional debut wearing No. 10, the same number he wore at Alabama. The rookie took over for Newton with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

Standing ovation for Mac Jones in his pro debut. #Patriots @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 13, 2021

Jones had a strong outing. He went 13-for-19 for 87 yards and led two field goal drives.

Speaking of field goals, undrafted free agent kicker Quinn Nordin scored the first nine points of the game. His longest field goal was a 50-yarder in the second quarter.

Nordin said he had been searching for jobs on LinkedIn when the Patriots came calling. Now, he’s hoping to have found one in Foxboro. He went a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, however, he was 0-for-1 on extra point attempts.

Fourth-round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson scored both of the Patriots’ touchdowns, including a monster 91-yard run. He finished with 127 rushing yards in his professional debut.

The Patriots won 22-13. New England’s next preseason game is at Philadelphia on Thursday, August 19.