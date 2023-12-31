PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Will Christian Barmore get an extension next season?
Will this be the last two games for Coach Belichick?
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
