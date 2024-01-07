PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Will the Patriots finish the season with a win?
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The New England Nation team picks this week’s fantasy start, sit and sleeper picks, as well as their prediction for this week’s Patriots game.
Will the Patriots finish the season with a win?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now