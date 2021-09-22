Van Noy, Brown return to practice, Patriots prepare for Saints

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots had perfect attendance of their 53-man roster guys at practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 meeting with the Saints. That includes offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who both missed last week due to injuries.

Both the Patriots and Saints are 1-1 on the season. New England is coming off a win over the New York Jets and the Saints are coming off a loss to Carolina.

“When you give up six points, it’s amazing. It’s awesome, they didn’t score a touchdown. But then everybody else sees that. This week’s team isn’t last week’s team, so how are we going to hold them to a limited score. How are we going to put our offense in better situations,” said Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy about the units performance against the Jets.

Bill Belichick and Sean Payton are both in the top five all-time in terms of winning percentage for a head coach. The two will face off Sunday for the fourth time. Belichick’s Patriots won two of the three previous meetings.

“You know, clearly one of the best coached teams in the league. They do a real good job all the way across the board. Sean’s record and reputation speaks for itself. Nobody attacks defenses better than Sean,” Belichick said.

The two franchises have met 14 times, with the Patriots dominating 10-4.

“This is a fundamental game. As Bill says, a ‘Do your job’ game,” Guy said.

In addition to Belichick’s praise of Payton, linebacker Dont’a Hightower had high praise from New Orleans’ star running back.

“Obviously you can’t talk about them without talking about Kamara. I think if you were to maybe build a perfect back, I mean, he essentially has everything you need. Vision, balance, he’s strong, he’s tough. However you want to give him the ball you can give it to him,” Hightower said.

David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, Mac Jones, Shaq Mason, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips are expected to speak to the media this afternoon.

This story will continue to be updated.