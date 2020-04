New England Patriots announce 2010s All-Decade team

The Vermont men’s lacrosse team was selected as the preseason favorite in America East. The Catamounts only had the chance to play four games on the schedule before the 2020 season came to a screeching halt. The COVID-19 Pandemic put a complete stop to NCAA spring sports mid-March.

The Catamounts were fresh off a win over twin state rival Dartmouth and preparing to face a tough UMBC team when they found out their season was officially over.