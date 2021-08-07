New Hampshire claims 68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl over Vermont

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl finally made its return to Castleton University after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Twin State rivals held a defensive battle and stayed scoreless at halftime. In the third quarter, New Hampshire tallied back-to-back touchdowns within one minute.

New Hampshire’s quarterback Cody Bannon handed the ball off to Uly Ellis and he pushed through the Vermont defense to put NH on the board 7-0. On the very next Vermont drive, Bassiru Diawara’s pass was picked off by Josh Sharron for a pick 6. The Granite State took a 14-0 lead over Vermont.

In the fourth quarter, New Hampshire’s Thomas Johnston powered his way across the goal line and NH took a 21-0 advantage.

In the final minute of play, Vermont was working its way downfield when lightning struck and dark skies appeared. The game was officially called with less than a minute on the clock. The Granite State secured a 21-0 victory over Vermont. New Hampshire improves to 49-17-2 all-time over the Green Mountain State.

“I think I’ve always been super proud to be from New Hampshire.. to come out on Vermont’s field and play for my home state there’s nothing else that compares to that” said Ben Wagner of Hanover high school.

The annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl helps benefit children in the Shriners hospitals in Springfield, Boston, and Montreal.

