The Twin State rivalry game made its return for the first time since 2019. The 2020 Byrne Cup was canceled due to COVID.

The top New Hampshire senior girls’ lacrosse players faced the best from Vermont on Saturday afternoon. New Hampshire opened up a dominant 6-0 lead over VT midway through the first half.

The Granite State girls ultimately defeated Vermont 19-5 for the Byrne Cup.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from Saturday’s game.