New Hampshire men’s soccer holds off UVM in regular season finale

Vermont’s first loss of the season came at the cost of the America East regular season title.

UVM’s late push fell short in a 2-1 defeat against No. 11 New Hampshire at Virtue Field on Friday night.

Related Content UVM men’s soccer defeats UMass Lowell

The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the 24th minute when graduate forward Paul Mayer froze Nate Silveira with a strike for his fifth goal of the season. Mayer then assisted on the eventual game-winner from sophomore midfielder Bilal Kamal in the 55th minute of play.

The Catamounts finally responded when freshman defender Bjarni Adalsteinsson netted the first goal of his college career. The Iceland native converted with a beautiful header to get on the board in the 64th minute, but UVM couldn’t fight back to even the score.

UNH graduate goalkeeper Alejandro Robles made three clucth saves to preserve the lead, and Vermont senior goalie Nate Silveira made four stops of his own to keep his team in the game.

New Hampshire will host the America East playoffs starting Thursday, April 15. UNH opens the semifinals against fourth-seeded Hartford at 2 p.m., followed by UVM’s contest against NJIT at 7 p.m. The conference championship game is schedule for Saturday, April 17 at 4 p.m.