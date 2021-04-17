New Hampshire men’s soccer shuts out Vermont in America East title game

Catamounts fall short in third meeting against UNH this season

The Wildcats turned in a strong effort to complete the three-peat on Saturday.

UNH found the net late in the first half on Chris Pinkham’s first goal of the season, and Victor Menudier scored some second-half insurance in a 2-0 decision over UVM on home turf.

Two-time America East goalkeeper of the year Alejandro Robles made six saves to earn the clean sheet in the championship game.

UVM’s Alex Nagy, Jonathan Bryant and Bjarni Adalsteinsson were all named to the America East All-Tournament Team.

Tenth-ranked New Hampshire looks ahead to the NCAA tournament with a still-unbeaten record at 8-0-1. The NCAA selection show will be held virtually on Monday, Apr. 19 at noon, and will be streamed on the NCAA website.