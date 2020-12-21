New Hampshire stifles UVM women’s hockey to close out weekend series

Vermont had plenty of chances, but just couldn’t find the net in Sunday’s contest in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Both teams battled into a scoreless second, but UNH scored two goals in less than a minute to secure a 2-0 victory.

New Hampshire junior defender Emily Rickwood opened scoring with what turned out to be the game-winner, and junior forward Lauren Martin scored her second goal is two games to pad the lead. Wildcat junior keeper Ava Boutilier turned in a stellar 30-save performance for the shutout.

Vermont falls to 1-1 this season, and the Catamounts will return to action at the start of the new year for a weekend series against Holy Cross on Jan. 1 for a home tilt at 6 p.m.