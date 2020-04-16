New head coach Todd Woodcroft brings experience to UVM hockey

Todd Woodcroft began his coaching career as a video coach with the Minnesota Wild in 2000, and now two decades later, he’s getting his first shot at being a head coach with Vermont.

In those two decades, Woodcroft has seen numerous roles and plenty of success in the hockey business.

He was a member of a Stanley Cup-winning Los Angeles Kings team as a scout in the 2011-12 season.

On the international stage, the Toronto native won a World Championship in 2004 as a video coach for Team Canada, and then again as a special assignment coach for Team Sweden in 2017.

“I’m so lucky to have worked with some of the best coaches that I think ever coached sports,” Woodcroft said.

He has worked under several former Stanley Cup-winning coaches, including Jacques Lemaire, Mike Babcock, Darryl Sutter and Hartley. However, it came across in the interview that his most recent stint as an assistant under Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Paul Maurice left the biggest impression.

“He’s present in everybody’s life. He’s empowered everybody on his staff to have a huge voice. He literally gave me everything I am as a coach, every opportunity. I owe everything I am to Paul and everything he’s ever taught me,” Woodcroft said. “I basically sat in a PhD class every single day watching how that man coached people first and players second.”

Now as Woodcroft begins a head coaching career of his own, he’s trying to create his own identity while honoring the coaches that impacted his career.

“You want your people that are working beside you to grow and have an opportunity to chase their dreams.” Woodcroft said. “It’s about doing things right every single day, no shortcuts.”