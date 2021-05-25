New league, same goal for 2021 Lake Monsters

The Vermont Lake Monsters finally return to action at Centennial field on Saturday, May 29. The Monsters are prepping for its first season in the Futures League. Previously, the Monsters were a minor league affiliate with the Oakland Athletics.

A handful of local Vermont players will be on the Lake Monsters roster for the 2021 season. Evan Stewart and Mitchell Schroeder are on the current roster at Middlebury College.

Although the Monsters were originally a minor league affiliate, fans don’t need to worry about the competition being much different. Players are coming out this season with the same mentality and goals.

“People just want to play professional baseball. It’s just one level below. Instead of guys who have been drafted, it’s guys who are trying to get drafted. It’s the same aspirations just one level below” said pitcher Evan Stewart.

Skipper Pete Wilk shared that its difficult to judge the talent so far because some players didn’t have a spring season, and some guys played a full 45 game season in the past 3 months.

“We’re looking very closely at the skill set and what did we bring into the park… there’s going to be a pretty big difference in who’s done what as of late” said Wilk.

The Lake Monsters home opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at Centennial. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.