NEWHL, Plattsburgh women’s hockey delayed until new year

The Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) will delay the start of the 2020-21 season until Jan. 1, 2021.

The conference, which is home to the defending Division III national champion Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team, announced the decision in a press release on Thursday.

“This decision comes as no great surprise as it follows a long list of similar announcements made across the country throughout the past two weeks,” Plattsburgh Athletic Director Mike Howard said. “We certainly feel a significant sense of disappointment for our Women’s Hockey program with having to push the start of the competitive season back a couple of months but we remain very optimistic that we’ll be much better positioned in January to begin another exciting season of Cardinal Women’s Hockey.”

No games will take place during the fall semester, but member schools can organize practices to continue the development of their student athletes.

Plattsburgh won the DIII national championship in 2019, and the Cardinals were scheduled to start NCAA tournament play against regional rival Norwich on March 19, 2020 when the season was cut short by the pandemic.