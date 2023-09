Plattsburgh, NY – The Peru Nighthawk volleyball team visited the Plattsburgh High School Hornets on Tuesday night.

Plattsburgh would get out to a good start with wins in each of the first two sets, to take would seemed like a comfortable lead.

That was until the Nighthawks would storm back with three straight wins, to take the overall series, 3 to 2.

Highlights from the game, in the video above.