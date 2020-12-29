NJIT men’s basketball takes down Vermont with double-OT buzzer-beater

A rollercoaster game finished on a low for the Catamounts in Patrick Gym on Monday.

NJIT came out much more ready to play in the second leg of the back-to-back, and Highlanders senior forward San Antonio Brinson was in prime position to score the game-winner off a last-second rebound in the 81-80 double-overtime victory.

“We’ve got a lot to work on and get better with, and hopefully we’ll get better before next week,” UVM head coach John Becker said.

A big factor in the loss was UVM senior guard Stef Smith’s quiet contest. He followed up Sunday’s 27-point performance with only 11 in Monday’s loss. Senior forward Ryan Davis was a source of consistency, and put up 27 points after scoring 22 in his first game of the season.

NJIT junior guard Dylan O’Hearn was all over the score sheet, and he led his team with 26 points in the win. Junior forward Souleymane Diakite posted the lone double-double of the contest with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams even up their records at 2-2 this season. Next up, NJIT travels to UMass Lowell to start a weekend series on Saturday, Jan. 2. Vermont stays home to host UAlbany next weekend; that back-to-back begins Saturday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.