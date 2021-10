The top-ranked team in division III field hockey improves to a perfect 11-0 overall with a 4-0 win over NESCAC foe Bates.

Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas scored the first two goals of Saturday’s contest. The Panthers held a 19-1 advantage in shots over the Bobcats.

Midd was awarded 10 penalty corners and didn’t allow a single corner for the Bates offense.

With the win, Middlebury has now won 42 consecutive games on Kohn Field. The Panthers return to action on Sunday hosting No. 4 Tufts at 1 p.m.