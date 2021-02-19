No. 2 Northeastern defeats UVM women’s hockey

The Vermont women’s hockey team hosted the No. 2 team in the nation on Friday night. The Catamounts are closing the 2021 season facing Northeastern for a weekend series.

The game remained scoreless after the first period. In the second, Northeastern’s Tessa Ward scored at 1:57 and put the Huskies ahead 1-0. Northeastern tabbed another and took a 2-0 lead into the final frame.

UVM’s Corrine McCool cut the Huskies lead to one at 4:20 into the third period. Northeastern defenseman Megan Carter tallied an empty-netter with 1:27 left in regulation. Her fifth goal of the season was unassisted.

The Huskies improve to 16-1-1 this season while the Catamounts fall to 6-3-0. UVM and Northeastern meet again tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. at Gutterson.

“We took some lumps early in the game but the players really battled and took the momentum for most of the third period when we had some great chances to tie the game. Northeastern is such a complete team but it was great to see us be able to compete at their level. We are definitely looking forward to the rematch tomorrow,” said UVM head coach Jim Plumer.